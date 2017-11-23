Sestri Levante

Artisan killed at Sestri Levante (2)

Body found in cellar

Artisan killed at Sestri Levante (2)

Sestri Levante, November 23 - The body of a 50-year-old artisan has been found in a cellar in a central building in the town of Sestri Levante, near Genoa, sources said Thursday. Investigators believe the man was killed, the sources said. The body of Antonio Olivieri, a painter and decorator, was found in a pool of blood. The man had head injuries and plastic straps around his throat, the sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Black out a bordo, traghetto contro la banchina

Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina

di Salvatore De Maria

Violentata e segregata

Violentata e segregata

di Vinicio Leonetti

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33