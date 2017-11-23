Artisan killed at Sestri Levante (2)

Sestri Levante, November 23 - The body of a 50-year-old artisan has been found in a cellar in a central building in the town of Sestri Levante, near Genoa, sources said Thursday. Investigators believe the man was killed, the sources said. The body of Antonio Olivieri, a painter and decorator, was found in a pool of blood. The man had head injuries and plastic straps around his throat, the sources said.