Liguria wants more autonomy too - Toti (2)

Rome, November 23 - Liguria Governor Giovanni Toti said Thursday that his region is gunning for more autonomy too. The central government is holding talks with Lombardy and Veneto after voters in those regions backed calls for greater autonomy in recent referenda. "I hope to set down a resolution to obtain greater autonomy by December 23, the end of the budget session," Toti said. "We want change too, in the same way that the regions involved in talks with the government do. "I think autonomy and regionalism have returned to the agenda in a big way after the referendum in Lombardy and Veneto".