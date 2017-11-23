Sicilian regional councillor Genovese probed (3)

Messina, November 23 - Luigi Genovese, a 21-year-old member of the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party who was recently elected to the Sicilian regional assembly, is under investigation in a probe into alleged money laundering, sources said Thursday. Genovese, elected with a record number of voter preferences, is the son of former lawmaker Francantonio Genovese, who was condemned to 11 years in jail for corruption. Messina finance police on Thursday started to seize business capital, bank accounts, properties and shares linked to Francantonio and Luigi Genovese and other relatives, sources said. The investigation allegedly uncovered funds held abroad worth a total of over 16 million euros, screened by an access policy via an account with Credit Suisse Bermuda, sources said. Luigi Genovese is the fourth newly elected member of the Sicilian regional assembly to be put under investigation. Centre-right Governor Nello Musumeci won the Sicilian regional elections early this month.