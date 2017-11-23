Italy's tax-to-GDP ratio down to 42.9% - OECD (2)

Rome
23/11/2017
Rome, November 23 - Italy's tax-to-GDP ratio dropped to 42.9% in 2016, down from 43.3% in 2015, but it still had the sixth highest tax level in the OECD, the Paris-based organization said in its Revenue Statistics report Thursday. Denmark tops the table with a tax-to-GDP ratio of 45.94%, ahead of France, 45.27%, and Belgium, 44.18%.
