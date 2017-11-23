Rome

Italy's tax-to-GDP ratio down to 42.9% - OECD (2)

Italy still has sixth highest level

Italy's tax-to-GDP ratio down to 42.9% - OECD (2)

Rome, November 23 - Italy's tax-to-GDP ratio dropped to 42.9% in 2016, down from 43.3% in 2015, but it still had the sixth highest tax level in the OECD, the Paris-based organization said in its Revenue Statistics report Thursday. Denmark tops the table with a tax-to-GDP ratio of 45.94%, ahead of France, 45.27%, and Belgium, 44.18%.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Black out a bordo, traghetto contro la banchina

Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina

di Salvatore De Maria

Violentata e segregata

Violentata e segregata

di Vinicio Leonetti

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33