Former prefect among 23 probed over Rigopiano avalanche

Pescara, November 23 - Former Pescara prefect Francesco Provolo was among 23 people to receive notification they are under investigation in relation to the avalanche that hit Abruzzo's Rigopiano Hotel in January, claiming 29 lives, sources said Thursday. Pescara Provincial Government President Antonio Di Marco, Farindola Mayor Ilario Lacchetta and many public officials are also under investigation. Provolo was transferred to Rome a few weeks ago. A former general in the forest rangers killed himself at the weekend after leaving a letter saying the 29 people who died in the avalanche "weigh me down like a millstone". Guido Conti's family said there was "no link" between the Rigopiano disaster and the former general's death.