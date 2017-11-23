114 women murdered in Italy in first 10 months of 2017

Rome, November 23 - In Italy 114 women were murdered in the first 10 months of 2017, confirming the upward trend registered last year, according to a EURES study on femicide in Italy published on Thursday to mark the international day for the elimination of violence against women on November 25. The number of femicides in Italy rose by 5.6% from 142 in 2015 to 150 in 2016, with a strong increase in the phenomenon in northern and central regions. The region registering the highest number of femicides in 2016 was Lombardy, with 25 victims, followed by Veneto (17 victims, up from 7 the previous year), Campania (16 victims, down from 31 in 2015) and Emilia-Romagna (13 victims). Last year 76.7% of femicides were perpetrated within a family or relationship context, with excessive possessiveness and jealousy, but also isolation and social hardship, among the contributing factors.