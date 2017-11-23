Budget to be approved, sponging scandal over - Raggi (2)

Rome, November 23 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday that her executive will have its city budget successfully approved soon and said a scandal over council flats being occupied by people who do not need them is coming to an end. "We will approve the budget in time to enable the central and periphery structure to work properly," Raggi said as she presented the executive's 2018-2020 budget forecast. "It is the end of the sponging scandal, of what we have seen with the council houses. "We won't increases the levies and there will be investments, above all for those who are last - 36 million (euros) more for the boroughs to invest in the social sector and 30 million more for the maintenance of roads and schools".