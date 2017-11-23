Rome

Budget to be approved, sponging scandal over - Raggi (2)

Rome mayor promises local levies won't increase

Budget to be approved, sponging scandal over - Raggi (2)

Rome, November 23 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday that her executive will have its city budget successfully approved soon and said a scandal over council flats being occupied by people who do not need them is coming to an end. "We will approve the budget in time to enable the central and periphery structure to work properly," Raggi said as she presented the executive's 2018-2020 budget forecast. "It is the end of the sponging scandal, of what we have seen with the council houses. "We won't increases the levies and there will be investments, above all for those who are last - 36 million (euros) more for the boroughs to invest in the social sector and 30 million more for the maintenance of roads and schools".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Black out a bordo, traghetto contro la banchina

Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina

di Salvatore De Maria

Violentata e segregata

Violentata e segregata

di Vinicio Leonetti

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33