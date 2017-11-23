Trauma of crisis still felt - Gentiloni (2)

Rome
23/11/2017
Rome, November 23 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that the effects of the long economic crisis were still being felt. "Italy needs social cohesion," Gentiloni said at the signing in Viterbo of an agreement for a 22-million-euro urban renewal project. "The country is recovering, but it has not overcome the social difficulties, the traumas of the crisis, the problem of jobs. "So an injection of confidence is needed and improving the urban fabric is a way to treat the immaterial injuries too".
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina
di Salvatore De Maria
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online