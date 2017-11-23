Rome

Trauma of crisis still felt - Gentiloni (2)

Social cohesion needed says premier

Rome, November 23 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that the effects of the long economic crisis were still being felt. "Italy needs social cohesion," Gentiloni said at the signing in Viterbo of an agreement for a 22-million-euro urban renewal project. "The country is recovering, but it has not overcome the social difficulties, the traumas of the crisis, the problem of jobs. "So an injection of confidence is needed and improving the urban fabric is a way to treat the immaterial injuries too".

