Soccer: Juve, Roma need to win last GL group games

Rome, November 23 - Juventus and AS Roma both need to win their final Champions League group games to be sure to progress to the knockout stage after drawing 0-0 with Barcelona and losing 2-0 at Atletico Madrid respectively on Wednesday. Roma should have things relatively easy as they host Qarabag in their last Group game. It is tougher for Juventus, who are second in Group D and visit bottom side Olympiacos in their final match.