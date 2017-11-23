Soccer: Juve, Roma need to win last GL group games

Rome
23/11/2017
Rome, November 23 - Juventus and AS Roma both need to win their final Champions League group games to be sure to progress to the knockout stage after drawing 0-0 with Barcelona and losing 2-0 at Atletico Madrid respectively on Wednesday. Roma should have things relatively easy as they host Qarabag in their last Group game. It is tougher for Juventus, who are second in Group D and visit bottom side Olympiacos in their final match.
