Palermo

Sicilian regional councillor Genovese probed (2)

Elected to regional assembly with record number of preferences

Sicilian regional councillor Genovese probed (2)

Palermo, November 23 - Luigi Genovese, a 21-year-old member of the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party who was recently elected to the Sicilian regional assembly, is under investigation in a probe into alleged money laundering, sources said Thursday. Genovese is the son of former lawmaker Francantonio Genovese, who was condemned to 11 years in jail for corruption. He is the fourth newly elected member of the Sicilian regional assembly to be put under investigation. Centre-right Governor Nello Musumeci won the Sicilian regional elections early this month.

