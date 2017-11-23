Three Vercelli nursery teachers arrested for alleged abuse (2)

Vercelli
Vercelli, November 23 - Three nursery school teachers in the northern city of Vercelli have been arrested for alleged abuse of their pupils aged between three and five, sources said on Thursday. The children were allegedly slapped, pushed, dragged along the floor, shouted at and humiliated. Video cameras installed in the school in relation to the 'Tutti giù per terra!' (Everyone on the floor) operation alleged detected 52 episodes of abuse, sources said. The investigation started in May after a complaints by a mother. The teachers are under house arrest.
