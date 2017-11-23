Vercelli

Three Vercelli nursery teachers arrested for alleged abuse (2)

Children allegedly slapped, dragged along floor, humiliated

Three Vercelli nursery teachers arrested for alleged abuse (2)

Vercelli, November 23 - Three nursery school teachers in the northern city of Vercelli have been arrested for alleged abuse of their pupils aged between three and five, sources said on Thursday. The children were allegedly slapped, pushed, dragged along the floor, shouted at and humiliated. Video cameras installed in the school in relation to the 'Tutti giù per terra!' (Everyone on the floor) operation alleged detected 52 episodes of abuse, sources said. The investigation started in May after a complaints by a mother. The teachers are under house arrest.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Black out a bordo, traghetto contro la banchina

Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina

di Salvatore De Maria

Violentata e segregata

Violentata e segregata

di Vinicio Leonetti

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Sequestro milionario, indagato anche Luigi Genovese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33