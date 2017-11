5 Calabria towns dissolved for mafia (2)

Catanzaro, November 22 - The cabinet on Wednesday dissolved five Calabrian town councils for mafia infiltration: Lamezia Terme, Cassano allo Jonio, Isola Capo Rizzuto, Marina di Gioiosa Jonica and Petronà. Lamezia Terme, with over 70,000 inhabitants, is the third-biggest city in Calabria after Reggio Calabria and Catanzaro. It has now been dissolved for mafia three times. The other occasions were in 1991 and 2003.