ENI oil depots seized in tax-dodge probe (2)

Rome, November 22 - Italian police on Wednesday seized systems for measuring oil products installed in numerous ENI depots and refineries in 13 Italian regions as part of a probe into the alleged evasion of 10 million euros in duties on 40 million litres of petroleum products. Eighteen people are reportedly under investigation in the probe. ENI issued a statement saying they had "constantly" helped the police with their inquiries to the best of their abilities and considered themselves "injured parties in this affair". The seizures follow probes by Frosinone and Prato prosecutors in 2010 and Rome prosecutors in 2014, which the company reported, they said.