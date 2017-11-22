ENI oil depots seized in tax-dodge probe (2)

Rome
22/11/2017
Rome, November 22 - Italian police on Wednesday seized systems for measuring oil products installed in numerous ENI depots and refineries in 13 Italian regions as part of a probe into the alleged evasion of 10 million euros in duties on 40 million litres of petroleum products. Eighteen people are reportedly under investigation in the probe. ENI issued a statement saying they had "constantly" helped the police with their inquiries to the best of their abilities and considered themselves "injured parties in this affair". The seizures follow probes by Frosinone and Prato prosecutors in 2010 and Rome prosecutors in 2014, which the company reported, they said.
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina
di Salvatore De Maria
di Vinicio Leonetti
Sanità a rotoli
e stipendi da nababbi
di Betty Calabretta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online