Italian econ min consultant 'sold fiscal information' (2)

Rome, November 22 - A consultant at the Italian economy and finance ministry has been found to have sold confidential information on government discussions concerning fiscal regulations to the Ernst & Young professional services company from 2013 until January 2015. An investigation by the Milan prosecutor's office found that Susanna Masi, an advisor to the ministry and former professional with the company, had received at least 220,000 euros for delivering the information to the company as soon as she found it out, reported the Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Wednesday. The paper published the findings of the inquiry under Milan prosecutors Paolo Filippini and Giovanni Polizzi. On the basis of emails and wiretaps, the magistrates have accused the Italian branch of Ernst & Young and its senior partner and Italian representative Marco Ragusa of bribing ministry consultant Masi, who they have accused of revealing confidential information and giving false information about herself, since she did not reveal her conflict of interests. Masi's lawyer, Giorgio Perroni - the paper reported - said that they "had just received the notification following the preliminary investigation" and that they were waiting to receive all the relative documentation. "It is obviously Ms Masi's intention to be interrogated by the prosecution and she is utterly and completely convinced that she will prove the properness of her conduct and the baselessness of the accusations." Ernst and Young ruled out being involved in any possible crime and said it was available to the magistrature for all possible clarifications, as well as carrying out a "vigorous" internal inquiry "that will help definitively clear up the firms's absolute integrity".