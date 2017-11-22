Man nabbed for trapping partner for 10 years

Catanzaro, November 22 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested a 52-year-old Italian man who allegedly imprisoned his partner for 10 years in an unhygienic, rat- and insect-infested shack, subjecting her to all sorts of physical, sexual and mental violence in a village near Catanzaro in Calabria. During her alleged captivity the woman gave birth to a boy, now nine, and a three-year-old girl who lived with her in the dirty hut. The man allegedly sewed her wounds shut with fishing line.