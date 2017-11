Priest who compared Bonino to Riina still teaching

Bologna, November 22 - A priest who compared former abortion campaigner Emma Bonino to late mafia boss of bosses Totò Riina for the number of deaths they caused has not been suspended by his university faculty in Bologna. "At the moment Father Francesco Pieri has not been suspended and will continue to teach in the theological faculty of the Emilia-Romagna (University)," said the dean, Father Valentino Bulgarelli. He said the faculty's ruling council would decide on the case. After Riina's death Friday Father Pieri posted a question on Facebook asking whether the bloodthirsty Cosa Nostra leader had "more innocent lives on his conscience" than Radical Party bigwig Bonino, who led Italy's campaign for abortion rights. Bonino said Pieri had insulted millions of Italian women.