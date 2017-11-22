Rome

Italy Amazon workers to strike on Black Friday (2)

4,000 staff at Piacenza

Rome, November 22 - The 4,000 workers at Amazon's despatch centre at Piacenza in northern Italy are striking for better pay and conditions on Black Friday, trade unions said Wednesday. "There has been no opening by Amazon on higher pay or negotiating bonuses in light of the recent huge growth," a union statement said. It said the workload was "non-stop" and productivity demands "extremely high".

