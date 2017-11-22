Rome

Paralympics: Planker to be flag-carrier at Pyeongchang

Paralympics: Planker to be flag-carrier at Pyeongchang

Rome, November 22 - Ice hockey star Florian Planker will be Italy's flag-carrier at the Paralympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang in South Korea, Italian Paralympic Committee chief Luca Pancalli said Wednesday. Bolzano-born Planker, 40, will be at his sixth Paralympics, three as skier and three as playmaker for the ice hockey team. photo: Planker (L) fights for the puck with Brody Roybal (R) during group Ice Sledge Hockey match between the USA and Italy at Shaiba stadium in Sochi, Russia, 8 March 2014.

