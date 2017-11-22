Underage Roma marriages not legit - top court (3)

Rome, November 22 - Underage marriage may be OK for Roma culture but it is against Italian law, Italy's top Court of Cassation said Wednesday, upholding a one-year sentence for a 22-year-old man who married a minor. A Sassari appeals court had convicted the man for marrying the girl even though the marriage was consensual and according to Roma tradition. The wedding took place in Sardinia in 2011. The young man was found guilty by a Sassari court of first instance and then by the appeals court.