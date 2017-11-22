Underage Roma marriages not legit - top court (3)

Rome
22/11/2017
Rome, November 22 - Underage marriage may be OK for Roma culture but it is against Italian law, Italy's top Court of Cassation said Wednesday, upholding a one-year sentence for a 22-year-old man who married a minor. A Sassari appeals court had convicted the man for marrying the girl even though the marriage was consensual and according to Roma tradition. The wedding took place in Sardinia in 2011. The young man was found guilty by a Sassari court of first instance and then by the appeals court.
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina
di Salvatore De Maria
di Vinicio Leonetti
Sanità a rotoli
e stipendi da nababbi
di Betty Calabretta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online