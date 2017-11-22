Veneto town moves to Friuli

Rome, November 22 - The Veneto border town of Sappada juridically moved to the neighbouring Friuli-Venezia Giulia region. The Lower House approved the move by 257 votes to 20 with 74 abstentions. The centre-right Forza Italia party said this was a "bad page" for Italian democracy while the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) voiced approval for its "historical continuity".