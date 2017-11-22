2,000 Rome council houses illegally occupied - Raggi (2)

Rome, November 22 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Wednesday that 2,000 council houses in the capital are being illegally occupied. "Council houses should go to citizens who have a real right and need (for them)," Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said on her Facebook page. "Two thousand cases of illegal occupation were revealed by a census of Rome Capital apartments that we have just finished. "That means cases of people with high incomes, or who already have properties or are resident elsewhere. "One person turned out to be the owner of 18 properties. "Others have incomes of 70,000, 80,000 and up to 90,000 euros a year".