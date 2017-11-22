Journo headbutted in Ostia says fears for self, family (3)

Rome, November 22 - A RAI TV journalist headbutted by a member of the Spada crime family in Ostia earlier this month on Wednesday said he feared the Spadas might carry out "reprisals" against himself or his family. Daniele Piervincenzi, whose nose was broken by Roberto Spada, voiced the fears in testimony to prosecutors investigating the November 7 assault. Spada is being held for the attack on Piervincenzi and a cameraman, whom he hit with a stick. The attack came while the Stte TV reporter was interviewing Spada about his family's rumoured support for the far-right CasaPound group which scored an unexpectedly high 9% in the first round of voting in the municipality on the Roman coast. A member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) won the run-off to become mayor Sunday, spurring charges from her centre-right rival she had benefitted from Spada and CasaPound votes - charges the M5S rejected.