Italy set for winter snap

Rome
22/11/2017
Rome, November 22 - Italy is set for a winter snap this weekend with temperatures expected to drop 5-6 degrees and rain, wind and snow sweeping the country. The weather will be dry and sunny until then with a risk of smog in big cities, weathermen said Wednesday.
