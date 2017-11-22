Nuoro

1 dead, 1 hurt in Sardinia ambush (2)

Near Nuoro

1 dead, 1 hurt in Sardinia ambush (2)

Nuoro, November 22 - One sheep farmer was killed and another wounded in an ambush outside Villagrande Strisaili in Sardinia's Ogliastra region near Nuoro Wednesday. Fabio Longo, 39, was found dead by Carabinieri and his business partner Angelo Congiu, 37, was hit in the calf and taken to hospital. Longo was said to have escaped after the ambush but then died of his wounds when he had almost reached his farm. Carabinieri are investigating and suspect a feud between farmers, judicial sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Black out a bordo, traghetto contro la banchina

Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina

di Salvatore De Maria

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Violentata e segregata

Violentata e segregata

di Vinicio Leonetti

Sanità a rotoli e stipendi da nababbi

Sanità a rotoli
e stipendi da nababbi

di Betty Calabretta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33