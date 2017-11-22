1 dead, 1 hurt in Sardinia ambush (2)

Nuoro
22/11/2017
Nuoro, November 22 - One sheep farmer was killed and another wounded in an ambush outside Villagrande Strisaili in Sardinia's Ogliastra region near Nuoro Wednesday. Fabio Longo, 39, was found dead by Carabinieri and his business partner Angelo Congiu, 37, was hit in the calf and taken to hospital. Longo was said to have escaped after the ambush but then died of his wounds when he had almost reached his farm. Carabinieri are investigating and suspect a feud between farmers, judicial sources said.
