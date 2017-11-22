Milan

Soccer: Berlusconi expresses faith in Milan owners +RPT+ (2)

Ex-premier says Chinese investors always respected commitments

(fixes Li's job title). Milan, November 22 - Ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday expressed faith in the Chinese investors he sold AC Milan to after a New York Times report last week raised doubts about the credibility of co-owner and Chairman (RPT co-owner and Chairman) Li Yonghong. "(Belusconi family holding company) Fininvest relied on international level advisors, law firms and banks to sell Milan," Berlusconi said via Twitter. "The Chinese buyers always punctually respect the commitments made and an important fund like Elliott believed that it could guarantee them a very big loan".

