Marcon says 'hopes' Grasso will lead left (2)

Rome, November 22 - Giulio Marcon, the Lower House whip for the Sinistra Italiana-Possibile group, backtracked on Wednesday after saying that Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso would be the leader of a new leftwing party set to be launched next month. "What I said about Grasso's role was just a wish," Marcon said. "I don't want to tug the jacket of the Senate Speaker, who will make choices he considers opportune when he decides. "It is obvious that he would be an excellent leader for the new left that we are building thanks to his institutional prestige and the role he has".