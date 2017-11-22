Constitutional Court rejects Veneto appeal on vaccines (2)

Rome
22/11/2017
Rome, November 22 - The Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected the Veneto regional government's appeal against compulsory vaccinations for school admissions, saying the issues in question were the business of the national legislator. In its ruling, the top court said making vaccinations compulsory was justified by the fall in the numbers of children that have been vaccinated. The government has made 10 vaccinations compulsory for school admission. Several parents across Italy have seen their children refused admission because they have not had the necessary vaccinations. There have been public protests against the government move.
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina
di Salvatore De Maria
di Vinicio Leonetti
Sanità a rotoli
e stipendi da nababbi
di Betty Calabretta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online