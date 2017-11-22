Constitutional Court rejects Veneto appeal on vaccines (2)

Rome, November 22 - The Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected the Veneto regional government's appeal against compulsory vaccinations for school admissions, saying the issues in question were the business of the national legislator. In its ruling, the top court said making vaccinations compulsory was justified by the fall in the numbers of children that have been vaccinated. The government has made 10 vaccinations compulsory for school admission. Several parents across Italy have seen their children refused admission because they have not had the necessary vaccinations. There have been public protests against the government move.