'Ndrangheta drugs ring busted, 12 arrested (3)

Rome, November 22 - The ROS unit of the Carabinieri on Wednesday led an operation to bust a criminal organization allegedly linked to the 'Ndrangheta mafia. Twelve people were arrested in Turin, other parts of Italy, and in Spain. The people arrested included two fugitives who were hiding in Spain's Costa del Sol. The ring allegedly imported huge quantities of cocaine and hashish bought in Morocco into Italy via Spain. The drugs were sold mostly in the Turin area. Suspects are accused of felonies including criminal association for international drugs trafficking and illegal possession of arms. "Those arrested were drugs brokers", police told a press conference. The cocaine came in cars and lorries from Spain, they said. "A traffic worth many millions of euros has been stopped, which managed tonnes of drugs," said Turin ROS Commander Michele Lorusso.