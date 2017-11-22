Rome

'Ndrangheta drugs ring busted, 12 arrested (3)

Operation in Turin, other parts of Italy, and Spain

'Ndrangheta drugs ring busted, 12 arrested (3)

Rome, November 22 - The ROS unit of the Carabinieri on Wednesday led an operation to bust a criminal organization allegedly linked to the 'Ndrangheta mafia. Twelve people were arrested in Turin, other parts of Italy, and in Spain. The people arrested included two fugitives who were hiding in Spain's Costa del Sol. The ring allegedly imported huge quantities of cocaine and hashish bought in Morocco into Italy via Spain. The drugs were sold mostly in the Turin area. Suspects are accused of felonies including criminal association for international drugs trafficking and illegal possession of arms. "Those arrested were drugs brokers", police told a press conference. The cocaine came in cars and lorries from Spain, they said. "A traffic worth many millions of euros has been stopped, which managed tonnes of drugs," said Turin ROS Commander Michele Lorusso.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Black out a bordo, traghetto contro la banchina

Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina

di Salvatore De Maria

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Violentata e segregata

Violentata e segregata

di Vinicio Leonetti

Sanità a rotoli e stipendi da nababbi

Sanità a rotoli
e stipendi da nababbi

di Betty Calabretta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33