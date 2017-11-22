Leftwingers break off PD talks

Rome, November 22 - The leftwing MDP and Sì-Possibile groups said Wednesday that they will hold no further talks with the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on forming an alliance before a general election early next year. "We said we are not willing to negotiate due to the fundamental differences about people's lives," said MDP Senate whip Maria Cecilia Guerra after a meeting with a PD delegation. "In particular I refer to issues regarding labour, universal healthcare, and not an election campaign based on fewer taxes for everyone". Sì-Possibile Lower House whip Giulio Marcon added: "the time is up, there are no margins for any agreements". The MDP is made up primarily of former PD members who are hostile to PD leader and former premier Matteo Renzi. Marcon backtracked later on Wednesday after saying that Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso would be the leader of a new leftwing party set to be launched next month. "What I said about Grasso's role was just a wish," Marcon said. "I don't want to tug the jacket of the Senate Speaker, who will make choices he considers opportune when he decides. "It is obvious that he would be an excellent leader for the new left that we are building thanks to his institutional prestige and the role he has". Grasso recently quit the PD in protest at how a new election law was pushed through parliament. He said the PD was "finished", spurring PD ire.