Renzi says no to left-right govt alliance (2)

Rome, November 22 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi on Wednesday rejected the idea of forming another left-right grand coalition government after next year's general election, as happened after the last inconclusive election in 2013. He said centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi was "the leader of the opposition party, which never voted confidence in our government". Opinion polls say there will be no clear winner in the next election, which is expected between March and May. "We want to rule with out coalition," said Renzi.