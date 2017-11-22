Leftwingers break off PD talks, say Grasso will be leader

Rome, November 22 - The leftwing MDP and Sì-Possibile groups said Wednesday that they will hold no further talks with the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) on forming an alliance before a general election early next year. Giulio Marcon, the House whip for the SI-Possibile group, added that Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso will be the leader of a new leftwing party that is about to be launched early next month. "We will launch our single (electoral list) for the alternative on December 3. Grasso will be our candidate," Marcon said after talks with the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "Grasso will be our leader". The two groups said there is no point continuing alliance talks with the PD. "We said were are not willing to negotiate due to the fundamental differences about people's lives," said MDP Senate whip Maria Cecilia Guerra after a meeting with a PD delegation. "In particular I refer to issues regarding labour, universal healthcare and not an election campaign based on fewer taxes for everyone". Sì-Possibile Lower House whip Giulio Marcon added: "the time is up, there are no margins for any agreements". The MDP is made up primarily of former PD members who are hostile to PD leader and former premier Matteo Renzi. Grasso recently quit the PD in protest at how a new election law was pushed through parliament. He said the PD was "finished", spurring PD ire.