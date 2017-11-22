Vatican City

Mass is not a show says pope

Celebration of Easter message says Francis

Vatican City, November 22 - The Catholic Mass is not a show, Pope Francis said Wednesday. Speaking at his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square, the pope stressed the Mass meant going to Calvary and to joy, that it was a memorial and celebration of the Easter message. The Mass, Francis said, was "the memorial of Christ's passover from death to life." The Mass, underlined the pope "is not a show". "We don't chat or take photos during the celebration because it is the memorial of Jesus' Passion, which he accomplished for us, in order to free us from oppression and to enter into the promised land of eternal life," the pontiff said. The Pope explained that in the Bible, a "memorial" is more than a mere remembrance of a past event; It is he said, "the making present of that event, which enables us to share in its saving power."

