Mass is not a show says pope

Vatican City
22/11/2017
Vatican City, November 22 - The Catholic Mass is not a show, Pope Francis said Wednesday. Speaking at his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square, the pope stressed the Mass meant going to Calvary and to joy, that it was a memorial and celebration of the Easter message. The Mass, Francis said, was "the memorial of Christ's passover from death to life." The Mass, underlined the pope "is not a show". "We don't chat or take photos during the celebration because it is the memorial of Jesus' Passion, which he accomplished for us, in order to free us from oppression and to enter into the promised land of eternal life," the pontiff said. The Pope explained that in the Bible, a "memorial" is more than a mere remembrance of a past event; It is he said, "the making present of that event, which enables us to share in its saving power."
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina
di Salvatore De Maria
di Vinicio Leonetti
Sanità a rotoli
e stipendi da nababbi
di Betty Calabretta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online