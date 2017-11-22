Bologna

Husband of Bologna murder victim arrested

Vitali has confessed, investigators say

Husband of Bologna murder victim arrested

Bologna, November 22 - Police in Bologna have arrested the husband of pensioner Anna Lisa Cacciari, 65, a former florist who was found dead Monday night in her home in the town of Armarolo di Budrio. Investigators said Athos Vitali, who was arrested on Tuesday night, has confessed to the murder. Vitali, 69, provided details that are reportedly "coherent" with evidence found so far by police. The man said he killed his wife with a knife after a fight caused by the fact that his wife had yelled at him because he was late. Vitali had initially said he was not at home when the murder was committed, claiming he was in a nearby town. He confessed after being told that CCTV surveillance cameras placed his car near the crime scene, investigators said. Vitali told police that he had only fought a handful of times with his wife during their 40-year-long marriage.

