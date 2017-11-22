Brussels

No U-turn on pensions - EC tells Italy (3)

Reform important to making debt sustainable - Dombrovskis

Brussels, November 22 - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told ANSA Wednesday that he and Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici had warned Italy against reversing reforms of its pension system in a letter to Rome. "Italy must stick by the important structural budget reforms, such as the pension reform, which support the long-term sustainability of Italy's debt," Dombrovskis said. "We have a good relationship with (Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo) Padoan and his team. "We'll evaluate the respect of the debt criteria again in the spring". Italy's biggest trade-union confederation, the leftwing CGIL, has announced it will stage demonstrations on December 2 as it is not satisfied with government adjustments offered in relation to an increase in the retirement age to 67, set to kick in in 2019. The CGIL said not enough has been done in terms of exemptions for people doing heavy jobs.

