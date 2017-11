Grasso to lead new leftwing party - SI (2)

Rome, November 22 - Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso will be the leader of a new leftwing party that is about to be launched early next month, Giulio Marcon, the House whip for the SI-Possibile group, said on Wednesday. "We will launch our single (electoral list) for the alternative on December 3. Grasso will be our candidate," Marcon said after talks with the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD). "Grasso will be our leader".