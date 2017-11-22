Rome

EC worried about Italy's persisting high debt (2)

Budget risks no respecting Stability and Growth Pact

EC worried about Italy's persisting high debt

Rome, November 22 - The European Commission said Wednesday that Italy was one of five EU countries, along with Belgium, Austria, Portugal, and Slovenia, whose 2018 budget plans risk a "significant deviation" from the adjustment paths towards their medium term targets. It added that "in the case of Italy, the persisting high government debt is a reason of concern". The EC explained that Vice-President (Valdis) Dombrovskis and Commissioner (Pierre) Moscovici had written a letter to Rome saying that the Commission intends to reassess Italy's compliance with the debt reduction benchmark in spring 2018 on the basis of validated data for 2017 and in the light of the final budget to be adopted by the Italian Parliament in December 2017.

