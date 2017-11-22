Brussels

Don't water down budget - EC tells Italy (2)

Dombrovskis reveals to ANSA content of letter to Rome

Don't water down budget - EC tells Italy (2)

Brussels, November 22 - The European Commission has warned Italy not to water down its 2018 budget bill in a letter to the government in Rome, EC Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis told ANSA on Wednesday. "We recognise that Italy has made many efforts recently for competitiveness and growth, (but) it is crucial that the 2018 budget is adopted without the main measures being watered down," said Dombrovskis, who wrote the letter to Italy along with Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici. "It should be applied in a rigid way to hit the target of a structural (deficit reduction) of 0.3% of GDP".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Black out a bordo, traghetto contro la banchina

Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina

di Salvatore De Maria

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Violentata e segregata

Violentata e segregata

di Vinicio Leonetti

Sanità a rotoli e stipendi da nababbi

Sanità a rotoli
e stipendi da nababbi

di Betty Calabretta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33