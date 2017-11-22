Brussels

Italy among 12 under observation for imbalances-EC (2)

France, Germany and Spain

Italy among 12 under observation for imbalances-EC (2)

Brussels, November 22 - Italy is among 12 countries that the European Commission said Wednesday remain under observation for their economic imbalances. "12 countries have been proposed to be covered by an in-depth review in 2018," the Commission said. "These are the same countries identified as having imbalances in the previous round of the MIP (Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden). "The Commission will present the in-depth reviews as part of its annual Country Reports in early 2018".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Black out a bordo, traghetto contro la banchina

Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina

di Salvatore De Maria

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Violentata e segregata

Violentata e segregata

di Vinicio Leonetti

Sanità a rotoli e stipendi da nababbi

Sanità a rotoli
e stipendi da nababbi

di Betty Calabretta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33