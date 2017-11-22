Italy among 12 under observation for imbalances-EC (2)

Brussels, November 22 - Italy is among 12 countries that the European Commission said Wednesday remain under observation for their economic imbalances. "12 countries have been proposed to be covered by an in-depth review in 2018," the Commission said. "These are the same countries identified as having imbalances in the previous round of the MIP (Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden). "The Commission will present the in-depth reviews as part of its annual Country Reports in early 2018".