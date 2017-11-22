MPS crisis due to fraud by management - BoI (2)

Rome
22/11/2017
Rome, November 22 - The Bank of Italy said Wednesday that the crisis of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which was recently rescued with a State bailout, was determined to a significantly degree by the criminal conduct of its former management. "The effects of the general situation outside the bank, deep on their own, were amplified by the serious, fraudulent behaviour by previous management figures from 2008 onwards," Carmelo Babagallo, the head of oversight for the Bank of Italy, told the parliamentary commission on the nation's banking crisis.
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina
di Salvatore De Maria
di Vinicio Leonetti
Sanità a rotoli
e stipendi da nababbi
di Betty Calabretta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online