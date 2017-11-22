MPS crisis due to fraud by management - BoI (2)

Rome, November 22 - The Bank of Italy said Wednesday that the crisis of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which was recently rescued with a State bailout, was determined to a significantly degree by the criminal conduct of its former management. "The effects of the general situation outside the bank, deep on their own, were amplified by the serious, fraudulent behaviour by previous management figures from 2008 onwards," Carmelo Babagallo, the head of oversight for the Bank of Italy, told the parliamentary commission on the nation's banking crisis.