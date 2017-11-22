Rome

MPS crisis due to fraud by management - BoI (2)

Behaviour amplified situation outside bank

MPS crisis due to fraud by management - BoI (2)

Rome, November 22 - The Bank of Italy said Wednesday that the crisis of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which was recently rescued with a State bailout, was determined to a significantly degree by the criminal conduct of its former management. "The effects of the general situation outside the bank, deep on their own, were amplified by the serious, fraudulent behaviour by previous management figures from 2008 onwards," Carmelo Babagallo, the head of oversight for the Bank of Italy, told the parliamentary commission on the nation's banking crisis.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Black out a bordo, traghetto contro la banchina

Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina

di Salvatore De Maria

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Violentata e segregata

Violentata e segregata

di Vinicio Leonetti

Sanità a rotoli e stipendi da nababbi

Sanità a rotoli
e stipendi da nababbi

di Betty Calabretta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33