Human rights convention respected with Berlusconi-govt (2)

Strasbourg
22/11/2017
Strasbourg, November 22 - The Italian government respected the European Convention on Human Rights, its representative Maria Giuliana Civinini said Wednesday at a hearing on the case of former premier Silvio Berlusconi's ban from public office at the European Court of Human Rights. "No violation can be attributed," Civinini said. "The law was scrupulously respected". The decision in 2013 to expel Berlusconi from parliament and not to allow him to take part in elections for six years in relation to a tax-fraud conviction was "not arbitrary but was made at the end of a procedure that respected all the rights" of the former prime minister.
