Strasbourg

Human rights convention respected with Berlusconi-govt (2)

Government representative tells European Court of Human Rights

Human rights convention respected with Berlusconi-govt (2)

Strasbourg, November 22 - The Italian government respected the European Convention on Human Rights, its representative Maria Giuliana Civinini said Wednesday at a hearing on the case of former premier Silvio Berlusconi's ban from public office at the European Court of Human Rights. "No violation can be attributed," Civinini said. "The law was scrupulously respected". The decision in 2013 to expel Berlusconi from parliament and not to allow him to take part in elections for six years in relation to a tax-fraud conviction was "not arbitrary but was made at the end of a procedure that respected all the rights" of the former prime minister.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Black out a bordo, traghetto contro la banchina

Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina

di Salvatore De Maria

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Violentata e segregata

Violentata e segregata

di Vinicio Leonetti

Sanità a rotoli e stipendi da nababbi

Sanità a rotoli
e stipendi da nababbi

di Betty Calabretta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33