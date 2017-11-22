Naples

Soccer: Napoli thump Shakhtar to keep Champions hopes alive

Insigne scores with remarkable strike to set hosts on way

Soccer: Napoli thump Shakhtar to keep Champions hopes alive

Naples, November 22 - Napoli thumped Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 on Tuesday to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage of the Champions League. Lorenzo Insigne set the hosts on their way with a remarkable strike from outside the box, while Piotr Zielinski and Dries Mertens sealed the win with late goals. Napoli are third in Group F with six points from five games, three behind second-placed Shakhtar. They need to beat last-placed Feyenoord in their final group game and hope already qualified Manchester City defeat Shakhtar to progress.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Black out a bordo, traghetto contro la banchina

Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina

di Salvatore De Maria

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Quei gemiti strazianti d'un cane abbandonato

Violentata e segregata

Violentata e segregata

di Vinicio Leonetti

Sanità a rotoli e stipendi da nababbi

Sanità a rotoli
e stipendi da nababbi

di Betty Calabretta

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33