Soccer: Napoli thump Shakhtar to keep Champions hopes alive

Naples, November 22 - Napoli thumped Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 on Tuesday to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage of the Champions League. Lorenzo Insigne set the hosts on their way with a remarkable strike from outside the box, while Piotr Zielinski and Dries Mertens sealed the win with late goals. Napoli are third in Group F with six points from five games, three behind second-placed Shakhtar. They need to beat last-placed Feyenoord in their final group game and hope already qualified Manchester City defeat Shakhtar to progress.