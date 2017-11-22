Soccer: Napoli thump Shakhtar to keep Champions hopes alive

Naples
22/11/2017
Naples, November 22 - Napoli thumped Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 on Tuesday to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage of the Champions League. Lorenzo Insigne set the hosts on their way with a remarkable strike from outside the box, while Piotr Zielinski and Dries Mertens sealed the win with late goals. Napoli are third in Group F with six points from five games, three behind second-placed Shakhtar. They need to beat last-placed Feyenoord in their final group game and hope already qualified Manchester City defeat Shakhtar to progress.
