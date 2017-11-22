'Ndrangheta drugs ring busted, 12 arrested (2)

Rome
22/11/2017
Rome, November 22 - The ROS unit of the Carabinieri on Wednesday led an operation to bust a criminal organization allegedly linked to the 'Ndrangheta mafia. Twelve people were arrested in Turin, other parts of Italy, and in Spain. The people arrested included two fugitives who were hiding in Spain's Costa del Sol. The ring allegedly imported huge quantities of cocaine and hashish bought in Morocco into Italy via Spain. The drugs were sold mostly in the Turin area. Suspects are accused of felonies including criminal association for international drugs trafficking and illegal possession of arms.
Le altre notizie
Combattere il male del mondo con i sogni, la follia, l’amore
di Patrizia Danzè
Livelli sanitari sotto la media
di Vinicio Leonetti
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Black out a bordo,
traghetto contro la banchina
di Salvatore De Maria
di Vinicio Leonetti
Sanità a rotoli
e stipendi da nababbi
di Betty Calabretta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online