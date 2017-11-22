Riina buried at Corleone (2)

Corleone
22/11/2017
Corleone, November 22 - The body of former Mafia boss of bosses Totò Riina was buried on Wednesday in the cemetery of the Sicilian town of Corleone, near Palermo. Riina's daughter Lucia, protected by a police cordon, left the ceremony in tears with her husband, ignoring reporters' questions. The body arrived in Sicily via a ferry from Napoli early on Wednesday. The mobster died on Friday, a day after he turned 87, in section for inmates of Parma hospital.
