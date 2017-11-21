Di Battista says not standing in general election (2)

Rome, November 21 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) bigwig Alessandro Di Battista said Monday he would not be standing at the next general election early next year. "But I'm not leaving the movement, that will never happen," he said on Facebook. "It's like a second skin". Di Battista said he would take a year's sabbatical and write a book, his second after Better Free, which some have likened to Che Guevara's Motorcycle Diaries. Di Battista said his decision to take a year out from representative politics "is only a scandal in Italy where everyone is nailed to their seats of office". He voiced confidence that the M5S would win the next elections.