Rome

Spread closes 2 down on 141 (2)

Yield down to 1.76%

Spread closes 2 down on 141 (2)

Rome, November 21 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed two points down on 141 points Tuesday, with the yield down 0.03% to 1.76%. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points earlier this year on EU populist fears.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Sanità a rotoli e stipendi da nababbi

Sanità a rotoli
e stipendi da nababbi

di Betty Calabretta

Incidente in autostrada, file chilometriche

Incidente in autostrada, file chilometriche

Confiscati beni per 6 mln alla cosca Crea

Confiscati beni per 6 milioni
alla cosca Crea

"E' stress" ma ha aneurisma, muore 14enne

"E' stress" ma ha aneurisma, muore 14enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33