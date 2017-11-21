Spread closes 2 down on 141 (2)

Rome, November 21 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed two points down on 141 points Tuesday, with the yield down 0.03% to 1.76%. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points earlier this year on EU populist fears.