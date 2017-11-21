I'll stand against Berlusconi if he can stand - Renzi (4)

Rome, November 21 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Tuesday he would stand for the same seat as three-time ex-premier and media magnate Silvio Berlusconi if the European Court of Human Rights restores the centre-right leader's eligibility for office. The ECHR is hearing Berlusconi's plea against an office ban on Wednesday but is expected to take 6-9 months to reach its verdict. The PD will be the "centre of gravity" for the next legislature after elections in March or May, Renzi said. He said a new electoral law gave the PD a "fundamental role" in the election process, because of the combination of two-thirds proportional representation and one-third first-past-the-post. The former premier said he would be the PD's premiership candidate but it was obviously up to President Sergio Mattarella to decide who to hand a government-formation mandate to based on election results. Renzi said he was ready to repair the fragments of the Italian Left after the MDP split from the PD earlier this year but would refuse the MDP's demand he restore Article 18 of the 1970 Workers' Statute offering cast-iron protections against unfair job dismissals. He said he was "not optimistic" about the prospects of reuniting the Left, but added "we have time" before a general election early next year. Renzi said the PD would keep its "doors open" until ex-minister and former Turin mayor Piero Fassino's mandate to reach out to the MDP and others ends on December 3. But he stressed again that he could not be expected to gie in to demands to "abjure" key legislative achievements like his Jobs Act labour-market reform that eased hiring and firing rules. However, he said he was open to talks with the MDP on tinkering with tax breaks in the Jobs Act to boost hires.