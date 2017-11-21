Rome

In election field no matter what ECHR rules-Berlusconi (2)

Strasbourg expected to rule in 6-9 mths

In election field no matter what ECHR rules-Berlusconi (2)

Rome, November 21 - Former premier Silvio Berlusconi said Tuesday he would be "in the field" leading the centre right in next year's general election no matter what the European Court of Human Rights decides on his ban from public office over a tax-fraud conviction. The ECHR starts to hear Berlusconi's appeal against a 2013 five-year ban on Wednesday but is not expected to reach a verdict before 6-9 months.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Sanità a rotoli e stipendi da nababbi

Sanità a rotoli
e stipendi da nababbi

di Betty Calabretta

Incidente in autostrada, file chilometriche

Incidente in autostrada, file chilometriche

Confiscati beni per 6 mln alla cosca Crea

Confiscati beni per 6 milioni
alla cosca Crea

"E' stress" ma ha aneurisma, muore 14enne

"E' stress" ma ha aneurisma, muore 14enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33