In election field no matter what ECHR rules-Berlusconi (2)

Rome, November 21 - Former premier Silvio Berlusconi said Tuesday he would be "in the field" leading the centre right in next year's general election no matter what the European Court of Human Rights decides on his ban from public office over a tax-fraud conviction. The ECHR starts to hear Berlusconi's appeal against a 2013 five-year ban on Wednesday but is not expected to reach a verdict before 6-9 months.