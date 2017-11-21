Girl, 14, dies of aneurysm after told was just stress (3)

Rome, November 21 - A 14-year-old girl died November 4 - and not November 6 as earlier reported - of a brain aneurysm in one Rome hospital after being told in another one she was just suffering from stress, sources said Tuesday. Prosecutors are investigating for possible culpable manslaughter. The girl was admitted to Pertini Hospital after spending three and a half hours in the ER department and given a head-pain test doctors read as giving the diagnosis of stress. After two hours of suffering, at her mother's insistence she was given a CAT scan that showed up the aneurysm, after which she was taken to Bambino Gesù Hospital where she died after an emergency operation.