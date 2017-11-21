Macron point of reference for relaunch of Europe – Renzi (

Paris, November 21 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and former Italian premier Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday French President Emmanuel Macron "now represents the point of reference for relaunching Europe", according to sources present at a meeting of the leaders in Paris. Renzi and Macron also reportedly expressed "concern over the uncertainty of the situation in Germany" following the collapse of coalition talks on Monday. The sources said the leaders agreed on the need to "combat populism, LePenism and its allies, including Salvini in Italy". "The relationship between Macron and Renzi showed itself to be strong and consolidated," they added. On leaving the Elisee Palace after the hour-long meeting, Renzi said it had "gone well". Speaking on his return to Italy, Renzi said "Macron is now the most important leader in Europe, more even than (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel". Among other things, he said he and Macron had not discussed the possibility of the PD leaving the European Socialists caucus.