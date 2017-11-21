Rome

Ninfa gardens hit by drought

Latina authorities write to regional ones urging action

Ninfa gardens hit by drought

Rome, November 21 - Provincial authorities in Latina on Tuesday wrote to Lazio regional authorities in Rome to urge action on a drought that has hit the famed gardens of Ninfa near Latina. "Ninfa gardens have been hit by a real drought emergency," the authorities in the city south of Rome said. Ninfa, about 10 km from Latina, has been called the most romantic garden in the world. It rambles through the ruins of a medieval city, and a river runs through it.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Nuova 106, la strada sprofonda nella notte

Sanità a rotoli e stipendi da nababbi

Sanità a rotoli
e stipendi da nababbi

di Betty Calabretta

Incidente in autostrada, file chilometriche

Incidente in autostrada, file chilometriche

Confiscati beni per 6 mln alla cosca Crea

Confiscati beni per 6 milioni
alla cosca Crea

"E' stress" ma ha aneurisma, muore 14enne

"E' stress" ma ha aneurisma, muore 14enne

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33