Ninfa gardens hit by drought

Rome, November 21 - Provincial authorities in Latina on Tuesday wrote to Lazio regional authorities in Rome to urge action on a drought that has hit the famed gardens of Ninfa near Latina. "Ninfa gardens have been hit by a real drought emergency," the authorities in the city south of Rome said. Ninfa, about 10 km from Latina, has been called the most romantic garden in the world. It rambles through the ruins of a medieval city, and a river runs through it.